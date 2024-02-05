Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,989 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.