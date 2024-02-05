Archer Investment Corp Buys 6,860 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

