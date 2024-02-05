Archer Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.5 %

PSEP opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

