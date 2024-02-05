Archer Investment Corp Has $122,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

