Archer Investment Corp Has $40,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

