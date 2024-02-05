Archer Investment Corp Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
