Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $101,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

