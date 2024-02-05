Archer Investment Corp Sells 25,399 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

