Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,811 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BATS UFEB opened at $30.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

