Argent Trust Co Buys 1,404 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $271.00 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.