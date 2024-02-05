Argent Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

