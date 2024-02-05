Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,023 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $265.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

