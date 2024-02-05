Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after acquiring an additional 292,535 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.