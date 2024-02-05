Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

