ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)'s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 74.28 and last traded at 74.04. Approximately 1,934,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,499,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at 71.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

ARM Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of 69.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

