ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $31.95 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $31.95 million and $2.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016271 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,383.69 or 1.00185873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010989 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00179697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04790253 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,410,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

