Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 618099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

