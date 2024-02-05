Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday.

Atkore Stock Up 0.5 %

ATKR stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Atkore by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

