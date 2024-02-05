Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Atkore has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

