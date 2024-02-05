Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.94% of Atlanta Braves worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 42,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,482. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

