Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 25,187 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

