Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 43,284 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.67. 1,256,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.