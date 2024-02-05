Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 58,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,256. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

