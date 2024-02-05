Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 72,086 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $82.53. 1,134,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

