Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,202,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. 1,614,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

