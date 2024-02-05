Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $19.95 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 145,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,619. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

