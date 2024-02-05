Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $31.55 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $706.71. The stock had a trading volume of 425,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.27 and its 200 day moving average is $594.51. The company has a market cap of $313.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

