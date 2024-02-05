Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $87.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $87,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.54. 175,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $330.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

