Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,775 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.23. 1,830,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

