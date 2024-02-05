Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,042 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,062. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $81.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

