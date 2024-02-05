Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 136,081 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,081 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $68,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

IUSB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

