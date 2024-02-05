Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 81,717 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $108.09. 59,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

