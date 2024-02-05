Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $100.34. 625,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,847. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

