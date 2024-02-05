Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $267.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.17.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.81 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

