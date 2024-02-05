Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.63. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.