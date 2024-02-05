Avory & Company LLC Sells 113,748 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Avory & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,748 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 13.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.2 %

Nutanix stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.