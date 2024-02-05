Avory & Company LLC Sells 6,112 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avory & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 8.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of META stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $462.92. 16,768,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,853,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.