Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

AXTA opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

