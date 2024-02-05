Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,609,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

