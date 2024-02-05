Azenta (AZTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.19-$0.29 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1,103.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter worth $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

