Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Raised to $79.00 at B. Riley

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Azenta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

