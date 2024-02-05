B. Riley Cuts Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target to $59.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. 180,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,492. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Matthews International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

