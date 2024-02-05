B. Riley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.12. 713,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,826. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

