Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,646 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Ball worth $998,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BALL traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $58.07. 271,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,182. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

