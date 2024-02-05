Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 729,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,010,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $899.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

