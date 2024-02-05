Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Banc of California by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 751,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.