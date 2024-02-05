Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $270.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $271.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.