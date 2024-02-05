Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.33 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,273,000 after buying an additional 479,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $161.81 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

