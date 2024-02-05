Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $11,213,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.