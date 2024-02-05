Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,350 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

RGA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.36. 51,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.